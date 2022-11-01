Belonging to a family of actors, while many absorbed him under the umbrella of nepotism, Ishaan Khatter continuously focused on building a career and grooming himself as an actor, with the unwavering advice of his elder brother and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. Entering the industry in the footsteps of his brother, Ishaan today has successfully carved his niche in the Hindi film industry. Whether beginning their career as a child artist, mesmerising the audience by romancing an older actress like Tabu, or sharing the screen space with superstar Katrina Kaif, Ishaan is clearly breaking all the shackles and nailing every path in his career. And witnessing his jam-packed schedule with lined-up projects, it won’t be wrong to say that Ishaan, in the nick of time, has established himself as one of the most promising young talents of Bollywood. The Phone Bhoot star is celebrating his 27th birthday today, therefore on this special occasion let’s take a glance at his rare known facts:

Dhadak wasn’t Ishaan’s Bollywood debut

Though, Ishaan grabbed all the limelight through his Zingaat and romance with Janhvi Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat wasn’t his debut movie. Ishaan ventured into the acting career via Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s 2005 starrer Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Assistant director on the sets of Udta Punjab

Not many are aware that Ishaan even spends his days behind the camera. While Shahid was praised for his performance in the 2016 movie Udta Punjab, baby brother Ishaan worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey on the sets. Well, this is not all, Ishaan even did a cameo in the movie. Yes, you read that right. During one of the parties in the movie, Ishaan appeared as an extra.

Trained Dancer

Though acting is Ishaan’s primary passion, dancing is his love. While we know the fact that Ishaan is a phenomenal dancer, rarely has he revealed that he has been trained under ace choreographer Shiamak Davar. And Ishaan considers Les Twins as his idol.

Honoured at International Bosphorus Film Festival

Before Dhadak, Ishaan bagged Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. Not only was this, but his performance was so impeccable that the actor even won the Best Actor award for the film at International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey. While accepting the award Ishaan dedicated the accolade to his mother and actress Neelima Azeem and filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Basketball Enthusiast

Apart from acting and dancing, Basketball is another passion of Ishaan. Not only does he love playing basketball but also went to enjoy his first NBA game recently at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

