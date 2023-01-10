Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Here are some of his most adorable moments with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

From setting the internet ablaze by leaving the world wondering about the mystery girl to lighting the red carpet on fire with an official public appearance at a party, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never leave an opportunity to send their fans into awe. Whether encouraging each other in their work and attending the screenings together or being present at every family function, Hrithik and Saba often dish out some adorable couple goals. As per the media reports, the couple first met or shall say interacted on Twitter. Later to which, they were spotted having a dinner date at a restaurant, which they left hand in hand. While this exact moment sparked their dating rumours, as of now the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same.

However, their public and social media PDA on the internet might have added fuel to the fire and made things obvious in front of the eyes of the fans, Now, on the occasion of Hrithik’s 49th birthday, let’s take a peek at their lovey-dovey moments on the internet and public:

Holding hands for the first time in public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



In January 2022, it was the first time Hrithik and Saba clicked together when they were out and about. Grabbing all the limelights and eyeballs, Hrithik was spotted exiting a restaurant with a girl, having hand in hand. Needless to say, Hrithik’s charming stature and physique forced all the shutterbugs stationed outside to click the two, despite him wearing his face mask. Now, this face mask left the curious world wondering about who is the mystery girl he was spotted with. The two were seen exiting the restaurant but didn’t stay back for the pictures, despite the paparazzi asking for one picture together. Coming out of the premises, Hrithik held her hand as they two get into the car after the actor opened the gate for his lady. It must be noted that the video spread like wildfire, with many continuing their guessing game.

Making relationship official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)



While their dating rumours were still piping hot, and fans were eagerly waiting for them to loosen their tight lips, Saba might have made her relationship with Bollywood’s Greek God official. Saba, on 12 May 2022, took to her official Instagram account to announce her next international project Minimum. And Hrithik made sure to motivate his lady love. Taking to the comments section Hrithik wrote, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Qui? Qui!” Now responding to the comment, Saba called him ‘my love’. She wrote, “Hrithik Roshan hehe fingers crossed mon amour (my love).” It must be noted that their conversation in the comments section also marked the debut of their social media PDA.

First public appearance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



After rumours about Hrithik dating a mystery girl were making rounds for quite some time and fans continued their guessing game, it was finally in May 2022 that the lovebirds made their public debut. Hrithik and Saba made their first red carpet official public appearance as a couple at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Twinning in all black, Hrithik and Saba were seen walking together, posing for the shutterbugs, and becoming the latest hot topic in Bollywood. After that, the two were constantly spotted on different lunch dates in tinsel town.

Sharing relationship with the world

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)



After making their official public appearance and sparking their social media PDA, the couple seemed to have gotten increasingly comfortable sharing their relationship with the world. A few months after attending KJo’s birthday bash as a couple, it appears the couple started vacationing together, as Saba in July 2022 shared some pictures of the two enjoying their drinks with some jazz music at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in the UK.

Hrithik shared the first picture with Saba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



It appears that the couple had an amazing time in the UK, as Hrithik was presumably finding it hard to come out of the experience, or why else the actor will be walking down memory lane months after their trip and sharing a picture together. Now, in October 2022, Hrithik shared a picture of himself with Saba sitting on a bench and looking away from the camera, while the actor is taking the selfie. It must be noted that the picture was the first picture of the two together that Hrithik ever shared on his timeline. Continuing their social media PDA, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “Girl on a bench (red heart emoticon).”

Singing praises on her birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



On the occasion of Saba’s 37th birthday, Hrithik shared a picture of Saba from one of her gigs and called her a “crazy nutty anomaly of a human being.” Not just this but he took to the caption and sang praises of her. But what caught everyone’s eyes was the conclusive line in the caption that won every heart on the internet. It read, “Thank you for existing, you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being!”

