An entrepreneur, celebrated interior designer, prolific film producer, a doting mother, amicable wife, and what not? Bollywood’s first lady Gauri Khan dons many hats and perfectly lives up to each one of them. The unshakable pillar behind the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri stands tall as a self-made woman. Royalty in all true sense, Gauri’s prowess in interior designing is one of the reasons why their regal abode Mannat is desired by not only the common people but by celebs as well. As a designer, Gauri has spread her magic in the high profile places of eminent people including Mukesh Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others. Whenever she steps out, her aura is enough to speak it all. Gauri is aging like fine wine and as Mannat is witnessing the celebrations of her 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at her photo gallery:

How can we not begin with the picture of SRK and his family? There is no denying the fact that when Gauri steps out with her whole family they are truly a sight to behold.

Gauri is a mother of three. Aryan, who looks like a copy of his father Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to debut as a writer. Gauri and SRK’s beautiful daughter Suhana will be very soon seen as one of the leads in Zoya Akhtar’s next. And 9-year-old Abram is the apple of his parents’ eyes.

While it may be hard for many to believe it, friendship in B-Town does last. Just look at Fabulous Bollywood Wives to regain your faith in friendship back again. Gauri, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey have been friends for more than 30 years and are still going strong.

Gauri is a boss lady in all literal sense and needs no new introduction.

Gauri’s boys have always made her the proudest be it on any occasion. From Abram nailing it in school, Aryan gearing up for the debut, or SRK smashing the box office with his projects, Gauri makes sure to be part of each and every event.

Apart from being one of the super busy women in the industry, Gauri is a wanderer and believes that nature has a great deal to offer when it comes to exhibiting visual patterns and colour palettes.

While many think of her as a corporate woman, Gauri has a hidden love for being a fashionista, of course at the cost of comfort. Capable of looking chic, graceful, and sizzling at the same time, Gauri is one tough cookie to beat in the glam game.

After being a businesswoman, diva, fitness enthusiast, and also a homemaker, Gauri ensures that she takes out time for travelling. And this is what she has to say about “Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together..innovation of technique and material through design Salone del mobile.”

Well, old is gold for Gauri. No, we aren’t saying it, her Instagram timeline holds testament to the same, which is swamped with the photographs clicked from yesteryear’s albums. Gauri shares a very close bond with filmmaker Karan Johar, and yes we all noticed that during their episode in the latest season of Koffee With Karan.

