Happy Birthday Divya Agarwal: A sneak peek at her photo gallery
Apart from being a graceful dancer and stunning model, the actress is an avid social media user.
From being a winner of the reality show Ace Of Space Season 1 to sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu in his much-loved thriller series Abhay, Divya Agarwal has effortlessly made her name heard out loud in showbiz. An actor, model, dancer, and reality TV star, Divya has many feathers in her cap and is fulfilling each responsibility gracefully. The actress, who came to light after being a runner up of Sunny Leone’s reality show Splitsvilla 10, garnered much praise after featuring in back-to-back music videos like Suyyash Rai’s Fitrat and Afsana Khan’s Bechari opposite heartthrob Karan Kundrra, to name a few. Apart from being a graceful dancer and stunning model, the actress is an avid social media user. Therefore on the occasion of her 30th birthday, let’s take a sneak peek at her photo gallery:
View this post on Instagram
Divya honestly looks magnificent in this orange floral lehenga set, coming from the shelves of Anisha Shetty.
View this post on Instagram
Divya has always made sure to serve her fans with an on-point glam look. For Amit Khanna’s photo shoot, the actress wore this netted sea shell bralette over a sheer wrap-around skirt.
View this post on Instagram
The actress was recently seen in Saregama’s latest track Resham Ka Rumal, which was sung by singer Shruti Rane. Therefore this pop of colour look belongs to Divya’s latest music video.
View this post on Instagram
The internet sensation was recently featured on the cover of the third edition of the Boogle Bollywood magazine, which was once again shot by photographer Amit Khanna.
View this post on Instagram
Divya donned this sequined bodycon mini dress, which also garnered the attention of music artist Bobby Newberry.
View this post on Instagram
Flaunting her curvaceous figure, Divya donned this floral print jumpsuit which featured a deep plunging V-neckline.
View this post on Instagram
Coming from the shelves of Jigar and Nikita’s Bindani, Divya was clicked by Namit and Vipul in this gorgeous fully embroidered lavender lehenga.
View this post on Instagram
Shooting for Ankita Khurana’s Coeur, Divya donned this three-piece set in a mauve hue. Sporting a sizzling bralette atop a flowy skirt with a thigh-high skirt, the actress completed her look with a floral print jacket.
View this post on Instagram
On the occasion of Diwali, the actress wished her insta family while sporting embroidered beige three-piece set, which belongs to the shelves of Dimple Shroff.
View this post on Instagram
The actress recently turned showstopper for the Bombay Times Fashion Week.
