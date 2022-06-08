Dimple Kapadia, who was a huge fan of actor Rajesh Khanna, got married to him just 6 months before the release of her debut film Bobby. Soon after, the actress quit acting and focused on her married life. The couple then had two daughters named Twinkle and Rinke.

Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 65 birthday today, June 8. Born to a Gujarati speaking family, Dimple Kapadia entered the film industry after she was discovered by Raj Kapoor. At the age of 16, she was paired alongside Rishi Kapoor in Raj Kapoor's directorial Bobby, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Dimple Kapadia and Khanna separated in 1982, following which the actress made a comeback to the films and gave some blockbusters. Some of her notable works include Saagar, Ram Lakhan, and Batwara.

On Dimple Kapadia's birthday, here is a look at her top performances:

Bobby - Dimple Kapadia's debut film brought her a lot of attention and fame. Paired alongside Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia played the role of Bobby J. Braganza. The plot revolves around the love story of Bobby and Raj who belong to different economic classes.

Saagar - Released in 1985, Dimple Kapadia played the role of Mona D'Silva in Ramesh Sippy's directorial project. The cast also included Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Ram Lakhan - Ram Lakhan was released in 1989 and was a huge success. Directed by Subhash Ghai, this multi starrer film featured Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia and Rakhee along with others.

Batwara - Dimple Kapadia played the role of Jinda in the 1989 film Batwara. The film also featured Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna in titular roles.

Dil Chahta Hai - Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai revolves around the lives of three inseparable childhood friends. The film became an instant hit. Dimple Kapadia essayed the role of Tara Jaiswal.

A Thursday - A Thursday was released in 2022, starring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni. Dimple Kapadia, who plays the role of Prime Minister Maya Rajguru, nailed her performance and received widespread appreciation.

