Thinking of an actor, who can truly ace the art of balancing two diverse genres action and comedy, like no other, veteran actor Dharmendra will honestly top your list. Only He-man of the Indian film industry, a Padma Bhushan recipient, having over 300 hundred films to his name, and an unforgettably impeccable career of more than six decades, this all belongs to only one man and that is hands down Dharmendra. Apart from creating his on-screen macho image, Dharmendra dons several feathers to his hat. From being one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, a renowned producer to a celebrated politician, Dharmendra has not only proved his mettle but has left his footprint on several young actors. Therefore, on the occasion of the evergreen star’s 87th birthday, let’s take a look at his notable performances.

Phool Aur Patthar

Largely responsible for establishing Dharmendra as a star in the Hindi film industry, Phool Aur Patthar featured the veteran actor alongside equally brilliant Meena Kumari and went on to become a massive success. OP Ralhan directorial also featured Shashikala as the titular character.

Yaadon Ki Baraat

Revolving around three brothers separated after their parents’ murder, Yaadon Ki Baaraat is considered one of the finest performances by Dharmendra to date. Despite being based on the old-Bollywood-popular formula of siblings separated by fate and getting reunited in the end, Nasir Hussain’s directorial still stands tall among the must-watch list of Dharmendra. Apart from the actor, the movie featured Neetu Singh, Ajit, and Zeenat Aman as prominent characters. In addition, not many are aware but Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was seen in a child role in the film.

Sholay

Do we need to talk more about Ramesh Sippy’s masterpiece? In 1975 it was the collaboration of Sippy with Salim and Javed which completely changed the outlook of the Hindi film Industry. Considered a classic and one of the biggest hits that Bollywood ever saw, Sholay has given a movie buff many songs, dialogues, and scenes that will be remembered in history, but Dharmendra’s iconic tank scene still remains everyone’s favourite.

Dharam Veer

One of the best action comedies that were helmed by Manmohan Desai, Dharam Veer made two superstars of their time Dharmendra and Jeetendra share the screen space and spread their magic. Dharmendra’s character was loved to such an extent that it etched its place in everyone’s heart. Even today, several comedians sport Dharam’s look from the movie when they mimic the veteran actor.

Life In A…Metro

If we talk about the current generation, then it won’t be wrong to say that Dharmendra’s performance in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer movie was truly loved by all. And this despite the fact the star was sharing the screen space with the ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon. The veteran actor’s performance was critically acclaimed as he played a flawed but very relatable character.

