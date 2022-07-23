This confrontation between Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2showed the depth of the young actor's capabilities. Radcliffe channeled his character's pain and anger to show how the loss of Dumbledore affected Harry Potter even after a year has passed.

Harry Potter is one such movie that takes many of us to our childhood days. We have grown up binge-watching the fantasy series. All the Potter heads would agree that each of the films very effectively transferred us into the magical world.

The good old Harry Potter days are long gone but on Daniel Radcliffe’s birthday today, let’s have a look at some of the favourite Harry Potter moments.

1. The Sorting Ceremony!

Daniel Radcliffe's cute, innocent expressions in the first film of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone were simply adorable. We loved the happiness on his face when he gets 'sorted' into Gryffindor. The whole scene where Potter is first seen muttering under his breath "Not Slytherin'' and later getting sorted in Gryffindor, the house that he wished for is very well depicted.

2. When Harry Potter says ‘How dare you stand where he stood’

This confrontation between Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 showed the depth of the young actor's capabilities. Radcliffe channelled his character's pain and anger to show how the loss of Dumbledore affected Harry Potter even after a year has passed.

3. Expecto Patronum!

Harry Potter and the Prisoner Of Azkaban had one of the best moments when Harry Potter performs the Patronus charm. Watching Daniel Radcliffe perform a full-blown Patronus made us super proud.

4. I Must Not Tell Lies!

Harry Potter and The Order Of the Phoenix showcases a tough year for Potter as Ministry of Magic's Dolores Umbridge takes control of Hogwarts. Towards the end of the film when Umbridge is captured by centaurs, she asks for Potter’s help and he fittingly replies, "I Must Not Tell Lies". It's a powerful moment and watching Potter give Umbridge her silly advise back, is always amazing.

5. When Harry Potter blows up Aunt Marge

Potter, who was usually seen to be very obedient, blows up Aunt Marge. That was a never before seen shade of the boy who lived.

