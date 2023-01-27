Making curls and dimples a fiery combination, Bobby Deol reigned over millions of hearts since his debut in 1995. Making himself synonymous with innocence, Bobby honestly made women swoon all over him. Ask any 90s kid about Bobby’s swag, and the generation truly can’t say “naiyyo-naiyyo.” From giving whirl to various genres to essaying both protagonists and supporting roles, from stardom to downfall to making an impressive comeback, Bobby’s career in the Indian film industry has been an eventful ride. Whether showcasing his comic timing in Poster Boys or being a villain in Love Hostel, Bobby honestly proved time and again that he truly has what it takes. Therefore, on the occasion of his 54th birthday let’s take a look at his best performances:

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Giving one of the biggest successes of 1997, Bobby exhibited to his fans a completely different side of his after back-to-back romantic roles. Impressing the critics, Bobby shared the screen space with Manisha Koirala and Kajol in this romantic thriller. Bobby with his intense character and his shades of vengeance on-screen will truly glue you to your seat.

Humraaz

In 2002, Abbas Mustan kept the critics on their toes with their multi-starrer suspense actioner Humraaz. In this love story that turned into a crime thriller, Bobby essays the role of a businessman, which is counted as one of the best performances of his career. The actor played his character with such ingenuity that audiences couldn’t help but were in awe of his innocence opposite Amisha Patel. Moreover, it is interesting to note that in 2003 Humraaz bagged the Filmfare awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Comic Actor, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Villainous Role.

Class of 83

Making his OTT debut with Class Of 83, Bobby donned a completely different avatar, while essaying the role of an ADGP Vijay Singh. Inspired by true events, Class Of 83’s Vijay Singh truly seemed tailor-made for Bobby. While Race 3 is considered his comeback, it would be truly apt to say that Class Of 83 made the industry sit up and take notice of Bobby once more.

Aashram

After playing a good cop in Atul Sabharwal’s actioner, Bobby played a dark character of a godman who, in the name of religion, robbed poor people of their money and aspirations. Bobby in 2020 walked his fans through the fraudulent ways of deceiving godmen. With a mystery crime like Prakash Jha’s Aashram, Bobby didn’t only play a grey character but also played it with panache.

Love Hostel

Essaying the role of a ruthless mercenary, Bobby without even having many dialogues in the film, truly sent chills down our spines. In the action crime film, if Vikrant Massey was the star, Bobby had a big hand making him look good. Needless to say, his mettle is finely maturing with his growing age, as he is openly experimenting with not just his versatility, but also attempting new roles.