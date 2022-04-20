Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother Babita Kapoor turns a year older today, 20 April.

Babita Kapoor remains well-loved by her fans for her performance in Farz, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kismat and Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

The daughter of late actor Hari Shivdasani, Babita made her debut on the silver screen with Dus Lakh in 1966. Her next film, Raaz opposite Rajesh Khanna, was much appreciated by all. She then went on to star in movies like Doli, Anjaana, Tumse Accha Kaun Hai and many more. Later on, she managed the careers of her daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As the actress celebrates her birthday today, we take a sneak peek at her family photo gallery:

1. Here is a picture of a family lunch that captures Babita and Randhir Kapoor with their daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the image was captioned, “My world (heart emoticon)".

2. This throwback picture of the Kapoor sisters with their mom Babita Kapoor takes us back to the 80s and is sure to make you go ‘Aww’ as all of them look super cute. The post was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

3. Celebrating the incredible women in her life, actor Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable picture from her childhood with her mother Babita Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Titled "For my rays of light", the image was shared last year on the occasion of Women's Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

4. Moms are a pillar of strength for their children and the same holds true for the Kapoor siblings as well. Here is what Kareena Kapoor Khan posted to wish her mom on her birthday last year. The adorable message attached with the photo will sure melt your hearts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

5. On Babita Kapoor's birthday last year, Karisma Kapoor posted an adorable montage video to wish her mom on her special day. The montage had some images which showed the adorable bond between the duo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Which one of these photos is your favourite?

