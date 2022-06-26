Entertainment

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: A look at actor's Instagram gallery with bae Malaika Arora

In 2012, Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade, which also starred Parineeti Chopra. The film was a commercial success and Arjun Kapoor won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

June 26, 2022
Fubu, aka Arjun Kapoor, celebrates his 37th birthday today. Born to producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, Arjun Kapoor is an actor who works predominantly in the Hindi film industry. Before kickstarting his acting career, Kapoor worked as an assistant director and associate producer in films such as Kal Ho Na Ho (2003) and Wanted (2009).

Since then, the actor has worked in several films including Gunday, Ki & Ka, Tevar, Mubarakan, and 2 States. In 2016, Arjun Kapoor also made his first television appearance with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor has been dating actress and dancer Malaika Arora for quite some time now.

Here is a look at Arjun Kapoor's photo gallery with girlfriend Malaika Arora:

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor expressed his love for Malaika Arora in a heartwarming post.

 

 

 

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with long-time girlfriend Malaika Arora and dismissed the shady rumour of the couple breaking up. The two can be seen twinning in black and white.

 

 

 

The Ishaqzaade fame actor shared an adorable selfie with bae Malaika Arora on New Year's Eve. Malaika can be seen rocking in a neon green bikini.

 

 

 

The actor shared a reel with Malaika Arora and the two can be seen working out. His caption is too good to be ignored.

 

 

 

Kapoor shared a lovely picture with his love Malaika Arora. The couple can be seen rocking in traditional outfits.

 

 

 

Arjun Kapoor penned a heartwarming note for Malaika Arora on her birthday. He shared it with a beautiful picture, where Malaika can be seen giving a peck to Arjun Kapoor.

 

 

 

Malaika Arora shared a moving picture with her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Kapoor can be seen embracing Malaika Arora in a hug.

Updated Date: June 26, 2022

