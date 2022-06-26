Ariana Grande's music career began in 2011 with the soundtrack album Music from Victorious. It was in 2013 that she released her first studio album Your Truly. Since then, there has been no looking back for the singer.

Singer Ariana Grande celebrates her 29th birthday today, 26 June. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Ariana Grande first starred in the 2008 musical, 13. Following this, she became a household name through her roles on Nickelodeon. An actress and singer, Ariana Grande is a woman of many talents. She is known for playing Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon's Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Grande's music career began in 2011 with the soundtrack album Music from Victorious. It was in 2013 that she released her first studio album Your Truly. Since then, there has been no looking back for the singer. Ariana Grande has many notable songs to her credit and has also won several awards.

On the occasion of her 29th birthday, here is a playlist of her best songs:

Rain on Me: Released in 2020, the song is sung by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. It was featured in Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica. The song Rain on Me is all about pushing through pain and heartbreak.

Imagine: Imagine by Ariana Grande was released in 2019 and was featured in her album Thank U, Next. The song presents Grande's rose-coloured perspective of an Instagram-perfect relationship. However, the song does have some moments of sadness.

One Last Time: One Last Time was released in 2014 and was featured in Grande's Sophomore album, My Everything. The song is an electronic-sprinkled downbeat power ballad.

Ghostin': Released in 2019, Ghostin' is a vulnerable and devastating ballad highlighting what haunts the singer: love, death, loss, and the complexities of moving on.

Into You: The song Into You was released in 2016. The song with an epic bridge and tantalising disco-synth beat is regarded as one of the best songs of the 2010s. The song was featured in Grande's album Dangerous Woman.

Happy birthday Ariana Grande!