Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: As the ageless, evergreen star turns 66, we look at how he gave us fitness goals

While he excels in everything that he picks, one thing you can’t expect Anil Kapoor to touch is aging. And the world believes it as well. Calling him one of the hottest actors in Bollywood will be an understatement, when in reality the actor can give a tough time to many youngsters in the fitness segment. Considered the evergreen actor of the Indian film industry, Anil Kapoor literally proves that age is just a number. The social media timeline of Anil Kapoor is nothing less than an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts across the globe. On the occasion of Anil Kapoor’s 66th birthday, let’s take a look at all the times when he gave us fitness goals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)



Leaving no stone unturned, the actor has never restricted himself to any particular fitness regime. Be it running or yoga, Anil Kapoor knows how to slay it all. On the occasion of World Yoga Day this year, the actor made sure to inspire everyone to incorporate yoga into their routine. Taking to his caption, Anil Kapoor advised all, “For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga every day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)



On the special occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, Anil Kapoor ran with the tricolour in his hands. While sharing the video, the Juggjugg Jeeyo actor wrote in the caption, “5 years of Indian Independence!!! Marching ahead with our heads held high!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)



From horse riding to archery, you name a sport and the actor knows how to excel in it. Quoting American novelist Maurice Thompson, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “There is no excellence in archery without great labor.” Lauding his son and actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor for his archery skills, Anil Kapoor claimed that the sport requires a lot of “discipline and hard work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)



As social media has revealed several facets of his fitness regime, you can now add cycling to the long list of his activities he aces in. Anil’s caption reveals that the actor is enjoying his break from the shooting schedule by indulging in some cycling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)



It won’t be wrong to call Anil a true inspiration for leading a healthy lifestyle. It is truly mind-boggling to witness a 66-year-old nailing the badminton smashes without gasping. While sharing the series of pictures, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Enjoying a break on an outdoor shooting schedule!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram