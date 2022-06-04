Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: A sneak peek into her Instagram gallery
Angelina Jolie's Instagram gallery is different from that of other actresses. Jolie is a UN special envoy for refugees and uses her star power to highlight issues like the refugee crisis.
Angelina Jolie is celebrating her 47th birthday today, 4 June. Born in Los Angeles, California, the actress and director is one of the biggest names in Hollywood.
Before entering the industry as an actor, Angelina Jolie was involved in modelling and theatre. She also appeared in several music videos. Her first major movie role was in the 1995 film Hackers. But it was only in 1999 with the movie Girl, Interrupted that the actor rose to prominence. Jolie made her directorial debut in 2011 with In The Land of Blood and Honey.
Angelina Jolie has been prominently involved in international charity projects, especially those concerning refugees. The star was also recently seen in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. The actress has a humungous fan following on Instagram with over 13.1 million fans. However, her Instagram gallery is different from that of all other actresses. Jolie is a UN special envoy for refugees and uses her star power to highlight issues like the refugee crisis.
On the occasion of Angelina Jolie's birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:
The actress looks stunning as she shared pictures from her trip to Cambodia.
Angelina Jolie shared snippets from the book launch of Know Your Rights. She can be seen interacting with kids at the event. The Changeling star also penned a heartfelt note about how she felt inspired by the younger generation.
Jolie looks stunning in a black dress as she attends an event at the Museum of Tolerance. Keeping her look minimal, the actress has let her tresses loose as she poses for the shutterbugs.
Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous in this beige coloured dress. The actor introduced poet Amanda Gorman at the Variety Power of Women Awards event.
The actress looks beautiful in her black blouse and off-white skirt ensemble. The Salt star is pictured with some of the US gymnasts who testified against the Senate Judiciary Committee against the FBI's mishandling of sexual abuse allegations against former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Angelina Jolie visited Washington DC, where she interacted with lawmakers and advocates on the issue of the Violence Against Women Act. The actress looks ethereal in a white shirt and black skirt.
