Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: A look at his latest and upcoming projects

From being the supporting character in movies of Bollywood biggies like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan to exhibiting the true meaning of selfless love through his movie Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur is a charmer who has etched his place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. Turned into an overnight sensation with the Mohit Suri directorial, Aditya debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan starrer London Dreams in 2009. However, it was the year 2013 that brought fame to Aditya’s career. Giving back-to-back hits with Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya reached great highs and grabbed attention. After almost 13 years in the film industry, Aditya has left no stone unturned with his performances. Therefore on the occasion of his 37th birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming projects:

Ludo

In Anurag Basu’s colorful movie, Aditya played the character of a mimicry artist, which to date ranks among the most memorable performances by the actor. In the star-studded movie, which featured stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh among others, Aditya made himself shine like a twinkling star.

Om-The Battle Within

This year Aditya impressed the audience with his never-seen-before masculine avatar in Kapil Verma’s directorial. While the movie bombed at the box office, Aditya was lauded for his physique. Penned by Raj Saluja and Niket Pandey, Om-The Battle Within also featured Sanjana Sanghi, Armen Grayg, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Arora, Bijou Thaangjam, Neeraj Pardeep Purohit, and Amit Ghosh in prominent roles.

Thadam Remake- Gumraah

Aditya is geared up to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil sleeper hit Thadam. The Hindi remake of the Arun Vijay directorial will be helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, and reportedly will also feature Sidharth Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Amyra Dastur, Ronit Roy, and Aditi Arya in prominent characters. The actioner is expected to hit theatres next year.

The Night Manager Hindi Remake

Amidst many big-screen projects, Aditya is all set to debut in a web series. Very soon Aditya will be sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Jogdish Rajpurohit, and Anand Vikas Potdukhe in the Hindi remake of Susanne’s Bier’s The Night Manager. While the Tom Hiddleston starrer is available on Amazon Prime, Priyanka Ghose and Sandeep Modi’s directorial is expected to release next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.