Abhay Deol, one of the most talented actors of Bollywood, turns 46 today, 15 March. The ace actor is undoubtedly ageing like fine wine and manages to charm audiences every time he appears on the screen.

In 2005, Deol made his Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s rom-com Socha Na Tha. Known for taking unconventional roles, Deol has starred in movies such as Dev.D, Manorama Six Feet Under and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Through his power-packed performances, the actor has repeatedly demonstrated that there is no character he cannot play.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star remains one of Bollywood's most underrated actors. As he turns a year older, here are a few of Abhay Deol's brilliant performances:

Socha Na Tha (2005)

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, this romantic comedy marked the debut of Abhay Deol. Though the plot was pretty straightforward, Deol managed to charm audiences with his boy-next-door act. His chemistry with co-star Ayesha Takia was also much loved by viewers.

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

The noir thriller remains one of Deol's finest performances till date. Deol plays the role of a detective, who is hired by Manorama to gather evidence of her husband's extra-marital affair. The case slowly sucks Deol into a web of lies, where truth is elusive and nothing is what it appears to be. The actor's restrained performance in this slow-burning thriller won him much acclaim.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Deol played the role of a thief in this dark comedy by Dibakar Banerjee. The film This flick also featured Paresh Rawal in a triple role. The story revolved around Lovinder Singh (Deol) and how he entered into a life of crime.

Dev.D (2009)

Before its release, viewers were skeptical about this modern-day Devdas adaptation. But director Anurag Kashyap version of the classic film won much critical and commercial acclaim. Deol's portrayal of Dev, an indecisive, self-destructive character who turns to drugs after breaking up with his childhood sweetheart Paro, was much lauded.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

The feel-good road-trip film remains a masterpiece over a decade after its release. Many people related to Deol's character of Kabir, who loves his life, friends and fiancée, but begins having second thoughts about his wedding during his bachelor trip. The movie even gave the actor ample opportunity to showcase his comic timing.

Raanjhanaa (2013)

This Aanand L Rai romantic drama saw Deol play the role of a young student leader. His role in the film was enough to win hearts across the country. Along with Deol, the movie featured Sonam Kapoor and Tamil superstar Dhanush, who made his Bollywood debut in the film.