Director-producer Aanand L. Rai celebrates his 51st birthday today, 28 June. Born in New Delhi, Rai started his career by assisting his older brother Ravi Rai in directing television series. In 2007, Aanand Rai released his debut movie Strangers, which was followed by Thodi Life Thoda Magic. In a career spanning over 15 years, Rai is known for directing several romantic-comedy films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, and Zero.

Here is a look at some of his movies:

Tanu Weds Manu - Released in 2011, the film featured R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Free-spirited Tanu has no plans to marry Manu, a man who comes to India to find a bride. This romantic-comedy drama garnered widespread appreciation and was a commercial success.

Raanjhanaa - Raanjhanaa was released in 2013 and marked the Bollywood debut for actor Dhanush. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in titular roles. Dhanush, aka, Kundan is a son of a Hindu Pandit who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay Deol). But, that doesn't stop Kundan from pursuing Zoya.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns - Released in 2015, Tanu Weds Manu Returns was the sequel to the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. After Manu gets married to Tanu, the couple loses their spark and separates. The spark however is reignited after Manu finds himself attracted to his wife's lookalike Datto.

Zero - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero was released in 2018. This romantic-comedy film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan, aka Bauua, is a person of short stature, who falls in love with a scientist Aafia (Anushka Sharma). However, Bauua's life is changed forever after what he learns of Aafia.

Raksha Bandhan - Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. This comedy-drama film is slated to release on 11 August.

