Based on RK Yadav's book Mission R&AW, the show will trace the journey and exploits of Kao, the first Chief of R&AW, 'in the wake of escalating turmoil with the country's neighbours'.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come on board as the creator and showrunner of an upcoming SonyLIV series which will chronicle the untold story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Based on RK Yadav's book Mission R&AW, the show will trace the journey and exploits of Kao, the first Chief of R&AW, "in the wake of escalating turmoil with the country's neighbours".

According to the streamer, the series is produced by Almighty Motion Pictures (producer Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu) and has been adapted for the screen by writer Karan Vyas.

"The show will also showcase covert intelligence operations and how several of these strategies and actions have shaped the geopolitics of our region," the makers said in the note.

Danish Khan, Head - SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television & StudioNext said the team is excited to team up with Mehta again after the "Scam" series."We are delighted to have India’s favourite storyteller, Hansal Mehta, tell the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Mission R&AW by RK Yadav is one of the most comprehensive books on our intelligence team and their operations. This series will be a compelling discovery of what it takes in the background to keep India safe and some real heroes of our nation who deserve to be celebrated," Khan said in a statement.

Mehta said his endeavour as a storyteller has been to "explore ordinary people and their extraordinary actions" and the new series will only further that."These are the men who have cemented our political and military history. Rameshwar Nath Kao was known to be a genius, about whom very little is known. I am thrilled to explore his story with the talented Karan Vyas and SonyLIV, who are such terrific partners. I am looking forward to kick-starting the project soon," he added.

The director is also attached to the second season of his 2020 hit show Scam titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, helmed by Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani.