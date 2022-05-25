Safeena Husain and Hansal Mehta have been together for 17 years and have two children together. Their wedding ceremony took place at San Francisco's Taj Campton Palace.

Director Hansal Mehta has tied the knot with long-time partner Safeena Husain, the daughter of late actor Yusuf Husain, in an intimate ceremony. The Aligarh director took to social media today to announce that he got hitched to Husain in an 'impromptu ceremony'.

Hansal Mehta was earlier married to Sunita Mehta. The couple share two sons. Safeena Husain is a social worker and the founder of girl education organisation Educate Girls. The much-in-love couple have been together for 17 years and have two children together. The ceremony took place at San Francisco's Taj Campton Place. The pictures show the happy couple posing with what looks to be their marriage certificate.

Congratulations poured in for the happy couple from all parts of the film fraternity. Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi and Anubhav Sinha were among the people to send in their best wishes to the newly-wedded couple.

Pratik Gandhi wrote “his is lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me heard looks”. While Rajkummar Rao, who has collaborated with Mehta on films such as Omerta, City Lights and Shahid, commented “Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both.”

Mehta was part of Modern Love: Mumbai, where he directed the segment Baai. The episode, which stars Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar, revolves around the story of closeted man (Gandhi) who is torn between coming out to ailing grandmother and his love for his partner.

The ace director is working on Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, which will be based on the story of convicted Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. Mehta will also direct Faraaz, which is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack.

