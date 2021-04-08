Hansal Mehta questions government's eligibility criteria for vaccination drive

'Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?,' Hansal Mehta shared a picture of his 25-year-old son Pallava, who has Down syndrome, and asked why the government isn't opening up vaccination for all citizens.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently questioned the government's eligibility criteria for the ongoing vaccination drive. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had recently said that the vaccine is intended to be administered to those "who need it" and not those "who want it."

Mehta commented on the government's decision by talking about his 25-year-old son Pallava, who has Down syndrome, and commented on Bhushan's statement at the briefing. The filmmaker added that Pallava had suffered from a respiratory failure a few years ago.

Here is Mehta's tweet

My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it? pic.twitter.com/zG5wuIa2t1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2021

Many users agreed with Mehta and urged the government to open the vaccination drive for all. However, one user accused the filmmaker of "choosing politics" over his child and even called Down Syndrome a "disease".

Mehta responded by tweeting, “Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers”.

The director's stance was supported by Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who also took a dig at the Health Ministry.

During a weekly press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that many people are asking why isn't the government opening up vaccination for all those above 18 years. Bhushan said that even Western countries have conducted the vaccination drive in phases.

Mehta has helmed various critically-acclaimed films including Shahid, Aligarh, and Omerta. His SonyLIV series Scam 1992 was among the most-watched digital shows last year.