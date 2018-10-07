Hansal Mehta, Nikkhil Advani react to allegations of sexual harassment against Queen director Vikas Bahl

A former employee of Phantom Films, a production house founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena had accused Bahl of sexually harassing her in 2015. HuffPost India recently reported the woman's detailed account of the alleged incident. She also stated that despite knowing the truth for almost two years, the Phantom founders did not do anything about it.

Since the news broke, many Bollywood personalities have spoken about the incident on social media.

Leading the brigade, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the article, pointing out that instead of being probed, the accused has a film releasing soon with a popular actor in the lead.

Will anybody do anything about this bloody creep or will the industry protect him like it always does? 'Queen' Director Vikas Bahl Sexually Assaulted Me, Phantom Films Did Nothing: Survivor Speaks Out https://t.co/dKeqlMkE0n — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018

Wish I could do more than just speak out. As a father of two girls I fear them having to deal with such predators just because nobody took any action against Bahl and his ilk- on the contrary a major star has acted in his new film. Who is empowered here? The victim or the creep? https://t.co/Xy1O5djRvN — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018

National Award-winning writer Apurva Asrani wrote such incidents made him sick.

This story makes me sick. Why was no action taken against Vikas Bahl in over 3 years?? To think that the victim had to continue to work in the same office & even be assigned to report to him is awful. Terrific reportage @aktalkies 👍 https://t.co/nbmE3rrJ6f — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) October 6, 2018

Nikkhil Advani in his tweet said this was not an isolated incident and there was a need to bring a change in the film industry.

Serious action, serious introspection and serious correction is required from an industry that has forever been plagued with ill repute. This is not the story of one girl or one incident but symptomatic of a work ethic at large. @aktalkies @HuffPostIndia https://t.co/ZkGcMe5qZ8 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) October 6, 2018

Sacred Games actor Kubra Sait also shared the article, lauding the woman's courage.

The details in here are gory.

But necessary to read.

May the girl continue to fight knowing that her story isn’t wasted. Thank You for the courage. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/s5AF8kLQxU — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) October 6, 2018

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna also expressed his horror at the revelations, writing that "#MeToo seems to have become the forest fire that it deserves to be."

This is so very shocking. #MeToo seems to have become the forest fire that it deserves to be. https://t.co/AB27t5c2Ft — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) October 6, 2018

My Brother...Nikhil filmmaker Onir wrote, "I hope things are changing."

Shocking how this terrible man was shielded for so long.... the silence V V SAD.

I have recently seen this silence and apathy towards another incident of assault . I hope things are changing #metoohttps://t.co/j4bTDH1oa7 — Onir (@IamOnir) October 6, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2018 11:56 AM