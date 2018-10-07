You are here:

Hansal Mehta, Nikkhil Advani react to allegations of sexual harassment against Queen director Vikas Bahl

FP Staff

Oct,07 2018 11:56:17 IST

A former employee of Phantom Films, a production house founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena had accused Bahl of sexually harassing her in 2015. HuffPost India recently reported the woman's detailed account of the alleged incident. She also stated that despite knowing the truth for almost two years, the Phantom founders did not do anything about it.

 

Since the news broke, many Bollywood personalities have spoken about the incident on social media.

Leading the brigade, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the article, pointing out that instead of being probed, the accused has a film releasing soon with a popular actor in the lead.

National Award-winning writer Apurva Asrani wrote such incidents made him sick.

Nikkhil Advani in his tweet said this was not an isolated incident and there was a need to bring a change in the film industry.

Sacred Games actor Kubra Sait also shared the article, lauding the woman's courage.

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna also expressed his horror at the revelations, writing that "#MeToo seems to have become the forest fire that it deserves to be."

My Brother...Nikhil filmmaker Onir wrote, "I hope things are changing."

