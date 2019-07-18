Hans Zimmer on why he chose Denis Villeneuve's Dune over Christopher Nolan's Tenet

One of the most celebrated director-composer duo in Hollywood, Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer have collaborated on such films as Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk, and The Dark Knight Trilogy. However, Zimmer will not be scoring the music for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet. The Academy Award-winning composer has explained that he is composing the music for Denis Villeneuve tentpole Dune instead.

During his interaction with The Playlist, Zimmer said that he has grown up reading the 1965 sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. “Dune is one of my favourite books from my teenage years. I love Denis Villeneuve, obviously, and Joe Walker his editor; he and I did 12 Years a Slave together, we did Widows, but we really started working in 1988 for the BBC together. It kind of feels like family. And I never saw the original Dune movie, so I’m coming in in a rather fresh way, just from the book,” he says.

However, he notes that Nolan understands his move. "I have to do it, and Chris understands I have to do it, and he’s gonna be just fine," he tells The Playlist.

The music for Nolan's Tenet is being composed by the Grammy-winning artist Ludwig Göransson, the composer behind the music of Black Panther and Venom. Göransson has also worked with Ryan Coogler on Fruitvale Station and Creed.

Dune, set to release on 20 November 2020, features a star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa.

On the other hand, Tenet is scheduled to hit theaters on 17 July 2020. As per reports, it is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk that earned the noted filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. The film stars Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

