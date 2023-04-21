The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and preparations are in full swing. When it comes to festivities, women all around the world go crazy about looking their best with perfect outfits and glamorous makeup. For the joyous occasion of Eid as well, it is time to slip into that exquisite suit or Eid special traditional outfit and keep the beauty game top-notch. If you are also looking for some makeup tips for this Eid, we have got you covered. From Hania Aamir’s dewy look to Mahira Khan’s all-glam outing, we have decided to take inspiration from our favourite Pakistani actresses for the festivities.

With that said, one of the most popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s signature blushed makeup has caught attention of women around the country. From influencers to makeup artists, everyone has tried recreating the look at least once and is quite impressed with its natural yet glam finish. It could also be your first choice for this Eid.

How to recreate Hania Aamir’s signature makeup look?

To begin with her minimal makeup look, one needs to simply prep the skin with moisturiser and primer and then add a thin layer of concealer or BB cream for the base. After the base is ready, add a dash of pink blush on the cheekbones and nose and a bit of highlighter for that shiny touch. Complete your look with mascara and lip tint or lip gloss. Voila! You’re ready.

It is worth mentioning that Hania, who is known for her role in the Pakistani drama Mere Humsafar, is mostly seen donning minimal makeup looks. Thanks to her natural beauty, those defined eyes, cute dimples, and pretty smile, the actress has enchanted many with her looks. Her Instagram profile is full of pictures showing off her stunning looks and outfits.

Eid 2023

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan is one of the most joyous festivals, celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This year, Eid is expected to celebrate on Friday, 21 April 2023, or Saturday, 22 April 2023. The exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon.

