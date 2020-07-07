Hamilton release boosts Disney+ download in US; data says app was downloaded more than half a million times

Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 513,323 times globally and 266,084 times in the US, according to data from research firm Apptopia.

Disney's streaming service app Disney+ was downloaded more than half a million times over the Fourth of July weekend globally, following the launch of musical Hamilton on the platform.

From Friday through Sunday, the mobile app was downloaded 513,323 times globally and 266,084 times in the United States, according to data from research firm Apptopia.

Disney released Hamilton on the platform on 3 July. Hamilton, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a rap musical in which African-American and Latino actors play the founding fathers of the United States.

Disney previously planned to debut it in movie theatres in October 2021, but the pandemic-induced shuttering of movie theatres prompted the launch on the company’s streaming service.

Last month, ViacomCBS Inc said the animated family film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will also debut digitally in the US in early 2021 and then move exclusively to CBS All Access.

Disney+, which launched in November last year, had nearly 71.5 million mobile app downloads globally, prior to the weekend bump, Apptopia said. The global numbers do not include India or Japan as Disney+ rolled into a pre-existing app in those countries.

(With inputs from Reuters)