Hamilton cast to reunite for special performance at Joe Biden's US presidential campaign fundraiser on 16 October

The campaign announced on Monday night that it will be holding an online fundraiser event on 16 October at 9 pm ET (6.30 am IST). The entire cast of the original hit Broadway production will be present. The donations will go to the Biden Victory Fund.

Hamilton tweeted the official poster of the event that says there will be a Live Q&A session and “a never before seen performance.”

Be in the Town Hall where it happens with members of our Original Broadway Cast LIVE THIS FRIDAY, October 16th, at 9PM ET! We've got a LIVE Q&A and a never before seen performance just for you. RSVP NOW: https://t.co/HBHyBsSf8i pic.twitter.com/BfSuUEczoZ — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 13, 2020

According to Variety, original cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, Christopher Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr, Okieriete Onaodowa, and Phillipa Soo will all be in attendance. Moreover, Thomas Kail, director of the recently released film Hamilton on Disney Plus, will be essaying the role of the moderator of the question and answer session with the cast. This will be followed by the special performance.

The report added how Hamilton creator and star Miranda had earlier taken part in a phone bank event for the Democrat candidate on 6 October.

Fans and supporters will be able to donate any amount of money to the fund during or before the event by visiting the website. According to the site, “Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot.” The lowest donation amount has been set at $25. But the payment will be possible only if a person is a US citizen or a lawfully admitted permanent resident and at least 18 years old.

Before this, casts of Star Trek, Veep, and The Princess Bride had participated in virtual events for Biden’s campaign. The original Hamilton cast had also performed in 2016 for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign that year.