Hamid Barkzi wins MTV Roadies Revolution, says reality show has 'changed outlook on life'

The runners-up of MTV Roadies Revolution were Michael Ajay and Jayant Yadav.

Hamid Barkzi from Delhi was crowned the winner of the reality show MTV Roadies Revolution on Saturday after winning the finale task. Hamid was part of Nikhil Chinapa’s team, and the first contestant from his "gang" to bag the winning trophy.

Barkzi had appeared in the season as an underdog throughout, being undermined often. However the youth did not lose his focus and returned back (after the lockdown) stronger.

Speaking to Times of India, Barkzi said he had monitored his performance on the television after returning home during the lockdown. Finding his way of handling things on the show unsatisfactory, he decided to be more vocal once back on the show

After lifting the trophy, the 23-year-old described the experience as one of the most special moments of his life. "This is one of the most special moments of my life. Roadies Revolution has been instrumental in changing my outlook towards some of the important things in life. I have had my own share of ups and downs, but that has only made me stronger to move up the ladder and emerge victorious. I can’t thank Nikhil Sir enough for this win. He has fought for his team, stood by each one of us at every step of the way (sic)," he told The Indian Express.

Chinapa also expressed his excitement after one of his team members was able to win the champion’s tag. It was the first time that his team had reached the finals.

Apart from Chinapa, the other team leaders were Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Varun Sood. Rannvijay Singha had returned this season as the host, leaving his post as a gang leader after several years.

Michael Ajay was one of the other finalists who also hailed from Chinapa’s team. The third finalist was Jayant Yadav, who was the team captain of Sood’s gang, writes Telly Chakkar.