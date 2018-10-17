Halloween review round-up: A 'thrilling, brutally violent' sequel that takes you back to John Carpenter’s iconic 1978 original

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as the resilient protagonist in 2018’s Halloween, 40 years after she made her movie debut in the original horror movie of the same name and became Hollywood’s “scream queen.”

Curtis once again plays Laurie Strode, the babysitter who faced the deadly masked serial killer Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror Halloween. The 2018 film, directed by David Gordon Green, will see Curtis’ Strode face “her final confrontation” with Myers.

Halloween has become one of Hollywood’s most famous slasher film franchises, with nine sequels and reboots over the years, the last being Rob Zombie’s 2009 Halloween II.

Curtis’ last appearance in the franchise was in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, in which her character was killed.

Here's what the critics have been saying about the film.

The Playlist (Victor Stiff): "Halloween is a love letter to the original picture and entertaining on its own terms. Thrilling, atmospheric, and brutally violent, Green delivers exactly what fans want from the series and then some."

Rolling Stone (Peter Travers): "Mostly it’s the troubled times we live in that allows this energizing, elemental horror film to touch a raw nerve for #MeToo. We watch a woman call a male monster to account for her own lasting trauma. That’s too real to laugh off as Hollywood make-believe. We’re living it."

Vulture (David Edelstein): "Green’s Halloween doesn’t have the geographical simplicity — the elegance — of Carpenter’s. It’s a bit all over the place. But I love how he takes memorable images from the original and turns them on their heads."

IndieWire (Eric Kohn): "Green has made a slavish, sharply executed bit of fan service elevated by Jamie Lee Curtis’ transformation into a badass grandmother back to finish the job."

IGN (Jim Vejvoda): "While no entry in the franchise has surpassed the original film, this Halloween sequel is truly a cut above the rest and a great piece of horror entertainment even for those unfamiliar with the series. Filmmaker David Gordon Green has infused his Halloween with a dark wit and a gleeful self-awareness, and Jamie Lee Curtis brings a fierce conviction and wounded humanity to her iconic scream queen role. The rest of the cast, both major and minor characters, also get their moments to shine, often in truly hilarious ways. The tension is thick, the kills are brutal, the jokes are funny, and the performances are memorable across the board."

Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt): A big, funny, scary, squishy, super-meta sequel that brings it all back to John Carpenter’s iconic 1978 original.

Los Angeles Times (Justin Chang): With a canny balance of empathy and exploitation, Halloween treats its heroine’s lingering trauma with surprising emotional realism and only a hint of comic exaggeration.

The Hollywood Reporter (John DeFore): Green has a good bit of fun with inside jokes and boundary-pushing kills, and offers more than a couple of gleaming kitchen knives, before he starts pushing the action away from Haddonfield's civilians and toward the woman who's been planning for it.

Variety (Peter Debruge): Green has pulled off what he set out to do, tying up the mythology that Carpenter and company established, while delivering plenty of fresh suspense — and grisly-creative kills — for younger audiences who are buying into the Halloween brand without any real investment in Michael and Laurie’s unfinished business.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 19:56 PM