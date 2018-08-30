You are here:

Halle Berry spots her poster in Prince Harry's dorm room; Twitterati approve of royal's choice

Halle Berry called Prince Harry out when pictures of his dorm room resurfaced online. The pictures belong to the room Harry had when he was at Eton College. The picture in question has Berry's poster on a tapestry that hung from Harry's dorm room.

Berry tweeted the picture on her handle jokingly saying, “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!”.

Twitterati were quick to react. Most approved of Harry's choice of the Bond girl and confessed they had similar pictures on the walls while growing up.

The man always had good taste apparently! https://t.co/Yiv4zRfakd — IamTheVibemaker (@DJLarryM) August 29, 2018

O prince definitely got a type❤ pic.twitter.com/nR1WP9h3hl — LanaStoneeChubb (@lanastonee22) August 30, 2018

I love that Prince Harry had an atypical hippie tapestry hanging in his dorm room. I love even more that Halle Berry spotted herself on said tapestry and called his ass out.https://t.co/HrL7avCGVe — Elyse Wanshel (@elysewanshel) August 29, 2018

In fairness, who doesn't have a crush on Halle Berry? Being a native Buckeye just makes her even more awesome. — Commodore Robert Scott, U.S. Space Force (@NotMattBrodrick) August 30, 2018

Damn, even royalty had HALLEBERRYLUJAH FEVER — Nathan D Ndlovu (@Nate_Esq) August 29, 2018

Prince Harry, the most relatable of the royal family has always recognized great women. — backmedias (@backmedias) August 29, 2018

I don’t think there’s a former teenage boy that didn’t have you on their wall x — Martyn Vincent (@BadWilf) August 30, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 17:09 PM