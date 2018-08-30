You are here:

Halle Berry spots her poster in Prince Harry's dorm room; Twitterati approve of royal's choice

FP Staff

Aug,30 2018 17:09:34 IST

Halle Berry called Prince Harry out when pictures of his dorm room resurfaced online. The pictures belong to the room Harry had when he was at Eton College. The picture in question has Berry's poster on a tapestry that hung from Harry's dorm room.

Halle Berry called Prince Harry out when she saw her poster. Image from Facebook

Berry tweeted the picture on her handle jokingly saying, “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!”.

Twitterati were quick to react. Most approved of Harry's choice of the Bond girl and confessed they had similar pictures on the walls while growing up.

