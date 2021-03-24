Halle Berry joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix spy film Our Man from New Jersey

After her directorial debut Bruised, which was recently acquired by Netflix, HalleBerry will collaborate with the streamer again for Our Man from New Jersey.

After her directorial debut Bruised, slated to release later this year on Netflix, Halle Berry is set to reunite with the platform once again. She has joined the cast of spy film Our Man From Jersey, also starring Mark Wahlberg.

The movie, which has a script from screenwriter David Guggenheim, is being touted as "a blue collar James Bond", reports Variety. Details about Berry's role in the film and the plot have been kept under wraps.

Wahlberg will also produce the movie with Stephen Levinson, who came up with the story idea.

Berry is no stranger to spy movies, having previously played Jinx in the James Bond movie Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Her other film credits include movie franchises such as X-Men series and John Wick, headlined by Keanu Reeves.

In Bruised, Berry features in the role of a former mixed martial arts fighter, named Jackie Justice, who strives to regain a lost relationship with her son and restart her athletic career at the same time. The sports thriller premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg will be next seen in Infinite directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film will hit big screens on 24 September, and co-stars Dylan O'Brien and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

