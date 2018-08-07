Halkaa trailer: I Am Kalam director Nil Madhab Panda chronicles Pichku's quest for a clean toilet

Director Nila Madhab Panda's Halkaa talks about a boy's journey to his dream of using a clean toilet. As reported earlier, Halkaa is a take on a slum child's heroism, aspirations and dreams. The child protagonist, Pichku, fights for the basic problem that he faces every day; defecating in the open amongst others. It is his dream to make a toilet of his own where he can enjoy his privacy and do the deed in peace.

The trailer features Ranvir Shorey, Paoli Dam and child actor Tathastu. Pichku's dreams consist of fresh, colourful gardens of flowers and amidst all of it, is his coveted heroine- a clean, swanky toilet. As Pichku and his friend enter a bath furnishing shop, the salesman tells him, "This is not a toilet, it is a door which opens to heaven sir." And heaven indeed it is, that the slum boy decides to attain through his struggles, in the narrative.

Shorey plays the irritable and slightly strict father who disapproves of his child's wayward thinking. Every retort by Pickku is promptly thwarted by a simple "Mein tera baap hun, samjha?" by Shorey's character. This ultimately irks Pichku to ask a very pertinent question (in voice-over of course), "Agar mein peda hi nahi hota, toh tu baap kaise banta?"

With a loving mother and a supportive "Dharmendra"-esque friend, Pichku thus makes the journey to build a toilet for himself in Halkaa.

Halkaa is slated to release on 7 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 11:26 AM