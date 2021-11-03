The couple dated initially and parted ways in 2016, only to rekindle their romance in 2018, and get married.

In an appearance on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, Justin Bieber revealed how his wife, Hailey Baldwin had been with him through testing times. The couple got candid, and talked about rough patches in their relationship and the challenges they faced during those hard times.

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Baldwin revealed that there was a point in their marriage when the couple was not even speaking to each other. She also said that Bieber expressed his desire to marry her, but she did something very immature and stupid, which kind of took the idea of marrying her out of the singer’s mind. However, she did not mention specific details about the incident.

The model mentioned how she looked up to her mother during the time when Bieber was going through a mental health crisis. It was one of the lowest points in their marriage, and she cried to her mother, saying she could no longer continue the relationship this way. Her mother, Kennya Baldwin, made Hailey understand that it was a tough phase that would pass, only to make things finer.

On the other hand, Bieber said that his first year of marriage was extremely difficult. Along with trauma and trust issues, he was also coping with his own personal battles like depression, anxiety, and heavy drug use.

The ‘Yummy’ singer also dealt with Lyme disease during the beginning of his marriage. However, Bieber says that Hailey accepted him just like he was and has been with him throughout. He had to undergo some serious healing as he had plenty of traumas and scars from the past. He sought treatment for his mental issues in early 2019.

However, Baldwin never wavered from her part, and stood firm on her decision to be with her husband through thick and thin. She knew that she loved Bieber, and she could never abandon him, neither give up on him. The model knew that she was going to stick with him, no matter what the outcome would be. She also said that they shared this mutual mindset of never giving up on each other, and they both chose to fight past all hurdles.