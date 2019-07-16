Hailey Baldwin calls out Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan over 'hurtful' comment against husband Justin Bieber

American model Hailey Baldwin defended her husband Justin Bieber after rock band Tool's frontman Maynard James Keenan said it was a "#bummer" to have the 'Baby' hitmaker as a fan.

Keenan's post came after the 25-year-old singer posted several Instagram stories featuring lyrics from Tool's 10,000 Days album's song 'The Pot'.

"He expressed he was a fan of your music," Hailey wrote on Twitter in response to the rocker's statement.

Read Hailey's respond to Maynard's tweet.

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

It is not the first time that Hailey has supported her husband. Last month too she defended her husband on Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama.

Justin supported long-time manager Scooter Braun after singer Taylor Swift released a statement criticising him for buying her music catalogue.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 20:12:18 IST