Gwyneth Paltrow sued by Utah-based doctor for $3.1 million over hit-and-run ski crash from 2016

Academy winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a lawsuit from a Utah doctor who claims that the actress crashed into him while skiing in 2016. The alleged incident occurred on 26 February 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

The 72-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson claims that that Paltrow, 46, was “skiing out of control” at the resort in Park City, Utah. She hit him from behind, knocking him down. Sanderson is suing Paltrow, Eric Christiansen (skiing instructor) and the resort for “negligent actions,” seeking more than $3.1 million in damages, reports People

According to the lawsuit obtained by KUTV, Sanderson had suffered a “closed brain injury,” leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. The lawsuit further claimed that instead of staying to help, “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured,” describing the incident as a “hit-and-run ski crash.”

“My ribs were really sore, and my brain felt like I’d been injected with Novocaine, It was just numb, nothing was making sense.” Sandersaon said to The Washington Post.

Breaking: press conf happening now...Terry Anderson says actress @GwynethPaltrow crashed into him while skiing “Knocking him down hard, knocking him out and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries” and then skied away #kutv2news pic.twitter.com/CmDnAaFVxo — Dan Rascon (@DanKUTV) January 29, 2019

The doctor also claimed the instructor who accompanied the actress, filed a false report alleging Paltrow did not cause the crash. However, a spokesperson for Paltrow tells People that this lawsuit is completely without merit and anyone who reads the facts will realise that.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 19:40:25 IST