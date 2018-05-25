Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Brad Pitt had threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein after alleged misconduct

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that Brad Pitt had threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein after she told him of the alleged sexual harassment she experienced at the hands of the disgraced producer.

The actor opened up about her experiences with Weinstein ahead of his surrender to the New York Police Department.

During an interview on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, Paltrow said she immediately told her then-boyfriend Pitt when Weinstein asked her for a massage while the two were alone in a hotel room. Pitt confronted the producer when the three attended the opening of Hamlet on Broadway.

"It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall," she said. Pitt then allegedly told Weinstein: "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you."

The 45-year-old actor said she approved of Pitt's actions: "He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame and power yet," she said.

Weinstein's career saw a sudden downfall last October following an expose by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine. More than 100 women have since accused Weinstein of impropriety ranging from sexual harassment to assault and rape.

