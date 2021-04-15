Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci join Liam Neeson in director Martin Campbell's thriller Memory

Memory, based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts, sees Liam Neeson play the role of an expert assassin.

Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci have been signed for the upcoming thriller Memory. It is being directed by Martin Campbell who has earlier helmed the James Bond film Casino Royale. Liam Neeson is playing the lead role while others who have been signed are Harold Torres, Taj Atwal, and Ray Fearon.

Memory is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts. Another inspiration is the Belgium film The Memory of a Killer.

Neeson will play the role of Alex Lewis who is an expert assassin. When he refuses to take down his next target, he faces the wrath of a dangerous criminal organisation. Alex must now kill those who want him dead but his memory loss slows down his pace and questions his skills. The crew is currently shooting in Bulgaria.

The film is being produced by Black Bear Pictures and the adaptation has been done by Dario Scardapane. Film distribution for the UK, Ireland, and India will be handled by STXinternational while Elevation Pictures Corp will release it in Canada.

Pearce will also appear in Amazon’s Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan. He also has a horror film titled The Seventh Day in his kitty.

Known for films like The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and the James Bond movie, Spectre, Bellucci was recently seen in The Man Who Sold His Skin which has been nominated at the Oscars for the Best International Film.