Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Nimrat Kaur post wishes on social media

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab, one of the holiest festivals of the Sikh community, is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This year, Gurupurab is even more special as 30 November (Monday) it marks the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Often some Sikhs begin preparing for the celebrations 15 days in advance, while some even visit Guru Nanak's birthplace, Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in present-day Pakistan.

Many celebrities extended their wishes to fans and followers on this holy occasion. Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for Rashmi Rocket, greeted her followers and shared snippets from her visit to the gurudwara on her Instagram stories.

Here are their posts

T 3737 -

.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .. .. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru !! pic.twitter.com/npsR7ouMF2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 29, 2020

ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ...♾♥️

Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness...🙏🏼✨ #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZPemlBbQjQ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 30, 2020

Happy gurupurab ❤️

NANAK NAAM CHARHDIKALA

TERE BHAANE SARBAT DA BHALA 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cu4k1DhQgZ — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 29, 2020

DHAN GURU NANAK JI 🙏🏾 Gurpurab Dian Sab Sangtan Nu Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan 🙏🏾 BABA ANG SANG SAHAI HOVE TE SABEY KAARJ RAAS KAREY 🙏🏾 #Sikh pic.twitter.com/H4MZI5puXW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 30, 2020

"ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆ ਮਿਟੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਜਗਿ ਚਾਨਣੁ ਹੋਆ।

ਜਿਉ ਕਰਿ ਸੂਰਜੁ ਨਿਕਲਿਆ ਤਾਰੇ ਛਪਿ ਅੰਧੇਰੁ ਪਲੋਆ।"

ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ ਹੋਣ ਜੀ ।

ਬਾਬਾ ਨਾਨਕ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਂਤਮਈ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਬਖਸੇ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਅਸੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਸਕੀਏ! pic.twitter.com/zj2zyLBfyI — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) November 30, 2020