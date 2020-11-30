Entertainment

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Nimrat Kaur post wishes on social media

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is even more special as 30 November (Monday) it marks the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Nimrat Kaur post wishes on social media

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab, one of the holiest festivals of the Sikh community, is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This year, Gurupurab is even more special as 30 November (Monday) it marks the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Often some Sikhs begin preparing for the celebrations 15 days in advance, while some even visit Guru Nanak's birthplace, Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in present-day Pakistan.

Many celebrities extended their wishes to fans and followers on this holy occasion. Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for Rashmi Rocket, greeted her followers and shared snippets from her visit to the gurudwara on her Instagram stories.

