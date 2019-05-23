You are here:

Gursimran Khamba announces new venture, explains reason to exit sexual harassment enquiry in statement

FP Staff

May 23, 2019 17:06:50 IST

Comedy collective All India Backchod (AIB) had on Wendesday (22 May) issued a statement stating they had to suspend operations after two of its members were named in the #MeToo movement. On Thursday, former member Gursimran Khamba announced his new venture Light@27 and also explained why he chose to withdraw from the sexual harassment inquiry conducted against him. A woman had anonymously accused Khamba of sexual misconduct. The comedian had categorically denied the allegations.

AIB had stated that an external committee comprising a senior partner of a law firm and a diversity consultant had been set up. Khamba in his statement on Instagram said that there was an informal committee to look into the issue, which was "neither a court/tribunal nor an internal complaints committee under the POSH Act".

"Nevertheless, because I had nothing to hide. I voluntarily chose to participate and began by extending all possible cooperation to this committee. However, this process which lasted 4 months was replete with procedural lapses and did not follow principles of natural justice. Despite my repeated requests to follow due process, these lapses continued. At this stage. I requested the committee to recuse itself and a fresh committee to be constituted. My request was denied and hence I was left with no choice but to withdraw from the enquiry. Till date, I maintain that I am happy to cooperate with any committee that is constituted fairly and follows principles of natural justice," wrote Khamba.


Statement

He further added that Light@27 is a comedy consultancy that will offer content and strategy solutions for live and digital media.

