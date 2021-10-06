Shubho Bijoya will stream on 15 October on the short-format OTT platform, Biiggbang

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are set to reunite for a short film titled Shubho Bijoya.

Helmed by director Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the romantic drama will stream on 15th October on the short-format OTT platform, Biiggbang.

Check out the teaser here

Shubho Bijoya is a love story that revolves around a fashion photographer and a supermodel. Produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee, the film is a tribute to O Henry.

Debina says, "Gurmeet and I are coming back on the screen after a good 11 years with a short film that is extremely close to our hearts, Shubho Bijoya. I was impressed with the minor detailing that Ram Kamal took while shooting for this film Shubho Bijoya. The gestures and the extra mile he went for, was overwhelming for Guru and me. This is one of the main reasons Shubho Bijoya is a film close to my heart. Shooting for the film too was a surreal experience and we have created many memories with this small film with a big heart!" she added.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says, "This is my first short film and kind of an OTT Debut. I am so happy that Debina and I had started our journey in the entertainment world together and now our OTT debut with one another as well. Shooting for the short film overall has been an amazing and enriching experience for us as actors. What's truly the icing on the cake is Debina and me collaborating after more than a decade! After Ramayan, we are now going to be onscreen for Ram Kamal's Shubho Bijoya and it's almost like our homecoming which is making it even more exciting!"

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were cast as Sita and Ram on Anand Sagar's television show Ramayan, which ran between 2008 and 2009.