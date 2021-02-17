Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sayani Datta star in horror film The Wife; see first look poster
The Wife is slated to release on 19 March on Zee5.
The first poster of Gurmeet Chaudhary-starrer upcoming horror film, The Wife, was released earlier today, 17 February. Billed as an 'urban horror' film, it marks the directorial debut of writer Sarmad Khan.
The film stars Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple who soon after moving into their new apartment find their idyllic life unravelling in the most horrific ways due to the presence of a malevolent spirit. When their relationship crumbles, they realise that they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.
Check out the poster here
Hell hath no fury like a #WIFE scorned.
Never cross paths with #TheWife.
Starring @gurruchoudhary and #SayaniDatta.
Premieres 19th March exclusively on @ZEE5Premium
Till Death Do Us Part! #SarmadKhan @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/4lvA0v9vL0
— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) February 17, 2021
Chaudhary called the film "a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama" and said in a press statement, "This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. I am happy to be associated with Zee Team and extremely excited for the film to launch for our audience to see for themselves that it's one of a kind."
Datta, while talking about her debut in The Wife said, “I am a huge fan of the horror genre and to be able to make my debut in one is the most exciting feeling ever. The entire experience of being a part of such a wonderful film has been a very fulfilling one indeed.”
Produced by Zee Studios, The Wife will stream from 19 March on Zee5.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Owners of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses urged to settle property rate fixed for purchase of historic buildings
The owners of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses had refused to sell the buildings at the rate fixed by Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying the prime location property has been severely undervalued.
Everest director Baltasar Kormakur to adapt Olaf Olafsson's pandemic-set novel
Tentatively titled Touching, the film is based on Icelandic author Olaf Olafsson's bestselling novel Snerting, that released in 2020.
Bliss movie review: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek's film isn't inventive enough for 'no logic but magic' genre
Somewhere in there, there's a remarkable film about an absent father trying to make good with his daughter. Unfortunately, that's submerged by director Mike Cahill's distracted approach to make the film 'palatable'.