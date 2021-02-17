Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sayani Datta star in horror film The Wife; see first look poster

The Wife is slated to release on 19 March on Zee5.

The first poster of Gurmeet Chaudhary-starrer upcoming horror film, The Wife, was released earlier today, 17 February. Billed as an 'urban horror' film, it marks the directorial debut of writer Sarmad Khan.

The film stars Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple who soon after moving into their new apartment find their idyllic life unravelling in the most horrific ways due to the presence of a malevolent spirit. When their relationship crumbles, they realise that they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.

Check out the poster here

Chaudhary called the film "a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama" and said in a press statement, "This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. I am happy to be associated with Zee Team and extremely excited for the film to launch for our audience to see for themselves that it's one of a kind."

Datta, while talking about her debut in The Wife said, “I am a huge fan of the horror genre and to be able to make my debut in one is the most exciting feeling ever. The entire experience of being a part of such a wonderful film has been a very fulfilling one indeed.”

Produced by Zee Studios, The Wife will stream from 19 March on Zee5.