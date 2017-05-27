Guns and Thighs trailer: Ram Gopal Varma tries too hard to portray Mumbai mafia in murky manner

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's web series Guns and Thighs has released, and if this trailer is anything to go by, it will be both pretentiously shot and poorly written.

There are shots of pigeons flying and stereotypical visuals of Mumbai, followed by shots of a black screen with quotes in white font on them. How very original, Mr Varma.

Through the voice-over of an old woman, we are told that the web series is about the mafia of Mumbai, and in particular the partnership and subsequent fall-out of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

The title of the film is an obvious reference to the two weapons that were used to succeed in the murky world of the mafia — gun violence and sex. There are ample shots of bullets being put through people's heads and chase scenes. There's also a shot of a child's face being splattered with blood, but unlike the last scene of Sairat where a similar scene is portrayed poignantly, you can't take it seriously.

The sex scenes are neither aesthetically shot, nor are the lines written too well. Even the cuss words the actors mouth seem forced.

In the teaser, Varma says that he has always wanted to tell the "complete true story" of Mumbai's mafia. He says that he chooses to tell this story through a webseries because he hasn't been able to do so through his films.

Guns and Thighs is produced by German company Stormcell Entertainment and Ram Gopal Varma Talkies. It will have four seasons of ten episodes each.

Watch the trailer here:



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 12:32:43 IST