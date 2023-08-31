Guns and Gulaabs, currently streaming on Netflix, has received rave reviews all over. Directed by Raj and DK, the show stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Manuj Sharma. Sharma played the role of Bunty in the series. About the success of the show, he said, “I got to spend an incredible time on the sets of Guns and Gulaabs. What a great learning it has been.”

He also said, “I created a back story for my character Bunty. I worked on a lot of things like loyalty and many other aspects, and the music of the 90s was worked upon. We had to recall all of these things.” He also revealed that Raj and DK are his favourite filmmakers and he was nervous working with them as an actor. He added they are very respectful as directors and give respect to their actors.

He was also quoted saying recently, “Rajkummar Rao is my favourite actor, most of my scenes are with him in the series. I bonded with him really well without any hierarchy. He’s my senior from theatre since we both belong to the same theatre and Delhi, so many things were common. Our on and off screen chemistry was the same. He always believes in pushing himself. It was a learning experience working with him. He’s meticulous.”

For the review of the show, Firstpost wrote- “The best part of Guns & Gulaabs is when the story keeps shifting on and off to the teenage love story in school where the students are experiencing their first love and heart breaks too. It brings back childhood memories of school days when we all used to play FLAMES. Another positive of the series is creating an era, we all yearn to go back to i.e. the pre-internet era of love letters. I believe that was the golden era, when we never felt the need to be connected with our families, friends or even lovers all the time through our mobile phones.”