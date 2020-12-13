Guneet Monga joins team of Jallikattu, India's official entry to Oscars, as executive producer

Guneet Monga is one of the first Indian producers to be the part of the producer branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences.

Guneet Monga has now boarded Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, as an executive producer, becoming one of the key members to drive the film's Oscar 2021 campaign.

The film was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Odiya, Marathi, and other languages as India's official entry for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars recently.

"Jallikattu is a high-octane masterpiece backed by outstanding music and stunning visuals, a must watch for cinephiles. Lijo Jose Pellissery is a phenomenal director who has power to disrupt the global cinema. He is a significant voice from India and cinema needs fresh vision like his. I can’t wait for people to witness his genius," Monga told Variety.

The film is based on the short story Maoist by Hareesh and stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran. It follows a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the entire village men gathering to hunt down the animal.

The drama had its premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival followed by screenings at Busan, London, Rotterdam and Stockholm. At the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year, the film won Pellissery the best director award.

Through the production banner Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has produced many notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, Peddlers and The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Zubaan. She was the executive producer on Period. End of Sentence, the winner of best documentary at Oscars 2019.

Variety notes that she is also one of the first Indian producers to be the part of the producer branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences.