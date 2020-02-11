Guneet Monga announces seven-part anthology Zindagi inShort, starring Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Deepak Dobriyal

Film producer Guneet Monga has joined hands with seven filmmakers to present Zindagi inShort, a seven-part anthology featuring Neena Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, among others.

Here's the announcement

On the eve of Oscars... excited to announce our 7 new short films by 7 amazing directors. Only on @FlipkartVideo streaming from Feb 19 onwards. We at @sikhyaent had such a great time producing the anthology “ #ZindagiinShort “ Thank you @PrakashSikaria for this launch pad https://t.co/cAY8jJc328 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) February 9, 2020

An association of Sikhya Entertainment and Flipkart Video, the short films are helmed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Punarvasu Naik, Vijayeta Kumar, Rakesh Sain, Gautam Govind Sharma, Smrutika Panigrahi and Vinay Chhawal.

"They are one of the first start-up companies in India and incubated many young engineers and business graduates to work in an e-commerce company and with Zindagi inShort, they are helping a young brigade of talented directors to fly in the film industry," Guneet said in a statement

"I am extremely excited and thrilled that, as producers, Flipkart and I can provide a platform for the aspiring filmmakers. This was a very inspired and charged space where everyone came in and worked. This is where all my heart lies," she added.

The upcoming Flipkart Original also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Swaroop Sampat, Shishir Sharma, Aisha Ahmed, Rima Kallingal, Isha Talwar and Manjot Singh.

Guneet, who has backed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Lunchbox, and Masaan, said every director who has worked on this anthology has been working in the industry for some time now and feels this is the right time for them to be launched.

"They are on the cusp of making a name for themselves and there cannot be a better opportunity for them than this," she said.



Zindagi inShort will be streaming on Flipkart's main app from 19 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 09:29:40 IST