You are here:

Gulzar responds to Javed Akhtar's poem on speaking up in 'dark times': You are not alone

FP Staff

Mar 23, 2019 17:43:46 IST

Javed Akhtar had recently performed a new poem for the first time in public at Urdu poetry festival, Shankar-Shad Mushaira, held in New Delhi on 16 March. In his poem, Akhtar urged writers to be more vocal, especially in the current day and age. "Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh/Itni andheri thhi na kabhi pehle raat, likh," which translates to "To speak of that which everyone is fearful, of that you must write/The night was never so dark ever before, write!" Gulzar responded with a short poem, which acknowledges and show solidarity to what Akhtar spoke about, writes Scroll.in.

Gulzar responds to Javed Akhtars poem on speaking up in dark times: You are not alone

Gulzar. Image from Facebook

Javed Akhtar ke Naam
Jadu, bayaan tumhara, aur pukaar sunii hai
Tum “ekla” nahi, hum ne woh lalkaar sunii hai

Boli lagi thhii kal, ke singhasan bikau thhe
Nilaam hoti kal, sar-e-bazar sunii thhi

Tum ne bhi khoon-e-dil mein duboii hain ungliyan
Hum ne qalam ki pehle bhi jhankar sunii hai

The poem translates from Urdu by Rakshanda Jalil reads:

For Javed Akhtar
Jadu, we have heard your call
You are not alone, we have heeded that challenge

A price was set yesterday, several thrones were up for sale
We heard an auction take place in the market yesterday

You too have dipped your fingers in your heart’s blood
We have heard the clangour of the pen earlier too

 

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 17:43:46 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Fine Print , fineprint , Gulzar , jabed akhtar , Rakshanda Jalil , shankar-shad mushiara

also see

Elton John announces he's working on his official autobiography, slated to hit stands in October

Elton John announces he's working on his official autobiography, slated to hit stands in October

Salvador Dalí-Marx Brothers' film, Giraffes on Horseback Salad, turned into a graphic novel

Salvador Dalí-Marx Brothers' film, Giraffes on Horseback Salad, turned into a graphic novel

After Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar may direct Ranveer Singh in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic

After Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar may direct Ranveer Singh in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic