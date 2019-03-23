Gulzar responds to Javed Akhtar's poem on speaking up in 'dark times': You are not alone
Javed Akhtar had recently performed a new poem for the first time in public at Urdu poetry festival, Shankar-Shad Mushaira, held in New Delhi on 16 March. In his poem, Akhtar urged writers to be more vocal, especially in the current day and age. "Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh/Itni andheri thhi na kabhi pehle raat, likh," which translates to "To speak of that which everyone is fearful, of that you must write/The night was never so dark ever before, write!" Gulzar responded with a short poem, which acknowledges and show solidarity to what Akhtar spoke about, writes Scroll.in.
Javed Akhtar ke Naam
Jadu, bayaan tumhara, aur pukaar sunii hai
Tum “ekla” nahi, hum ne woh lalkaar sunii hai
Boli lagi thhii kal, ke singhasan bikau thhe
Nilaam hoti kal, sar-e-bazar sunii thhi
Tum ne bhi khoon-e-dil mein duboii hain ungliyan
Hum ne qalam ki pehle bhi jhankar sunii hai
The poem translates from Urdu by Rakshanda Jalil reads:
For Javed Akhtar
Jadu, we have heard your call
You are not alone, we have heeded that challenge
A price was set yesterday, several thrones were up for sale
We heard an auction take place in the market yesterday
You too have dipped your fingers in your heart’s blood
We have heard the clangour of the pen earlier too
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 17:43:46 IST