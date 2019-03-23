Gulzar responds to Javed Akhtar's poem on speaking up in 'dark times': You are not alone

Javed Akhtar had recently performed a new poem for the first time in public at Urdu poetry festival, Shankar-Shad Mushaira, held in New Delhi on 16 March. In his poem, Akhtar urged writers to be more vocal, especially in the current day and age. "Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh/Itni andheri thhi na kabhi pehle raat, likh," which translates to "To speak of that which everyone is fearful, of that you must write/The night was never so dark ever before, write!" Gulzar responded with a short poem, which acknowledges and show solidarity to what Akhtar spoke about, writes Scroll.in.

Javed Akhtar ke Naam

Jadu, bayaan tumhara, aur pukaar sunii hai

Tum “ekla” nahi, hum ne woh lalkaar sunii hai

Boli lagi thhii kal, ke singhasan bikau thhe

Nilaam hoti kal, sar-e-bazar sunii thhi

Tum ne bhi khoon-e-dil mein duboii hain ungliyan

Hum ne qalam ki pehle bhi jhankar sunii hai

The poem translates from Urdu by Rakshanda Jalil reads:

For Javed Akhtar

Jadu, we have heard your call

You are not alone, we have heeded that challenge

A price was set yesterday, several thrones were up for sale

We heard an auction take place in the market yesterday

You too have dipped your fingers in your heart’s blood

We have heard the clangour of the pen earlier too

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 17:43:46 IST