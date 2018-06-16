Gulzar composes lyrics for Maula, debut single of Roop Kumar Rathod's daughter Reewa

Mumbai: Celebrated lyricist-poet Gulzar has penned a song 'Maula' for the debut single of young vocalist Reewa Rathod, daughter of renowned playback singers Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod.

Gulzar said in a statement, "Reewa is one of my brightest and youngest composers and I was glad to work on her debut single. She has sung the song beautifully and I wish her all the best for her future."

Reewa released the song independently on her YouTube channel on 14 June. She has worked on a full-length album in collaboration with the lyricist and she is planning to release it soon.

"I feel totally blessed and honoured to have him as my lyricist. Gulzar sir calls me his youngest composer. Although I have sung and composed all the songs for his project, 'Maula' is my absolute favourite. I've tried to give different flavours to all other tracks and I am sure people will love listening to them again & again as much as I loved composing and singing them."

Seeing his daughter has grown as a singer, Roop Kumar said, "I am proud to be the father of such a talented girl. Reewa has composed this song so well and the vocal technique she has used is impeccable. She has done full justice to Gulzar sahab's lyrics as a composer."

Having grown up in a music family, Reewa received training in Carnatic and Western classical piano at a very young age.

Her first public performance was the opening act for Bryan Adams in Pune in 2011, when she sang her own song 'Crossing Limits'.

On her musical expression, Reewa said, "All my compositions are very soulful with a lot of vocal techniques and a blend of various emotions. A song for me is like a tattoo which will be with me forever. I want people to enter my world through my music."

Watch the full song here:

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 10:00 AM