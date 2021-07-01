Tips owner Ramesh Taurani, who was also named in the Gulshan Kumar murder case, has been acquitted by Bombay HC.

The Bombay High Court dismissed an appeal filed by gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide, Abdul Rauf, that challenged the conviction and life imprisonment sentence for his involvement in the murder of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar. However, he has been acquitted of robbery charges.

The court said as the Rauf has a criminal background and was absconding from arrest, no leniency would be granted to him. Rauf would also not be granted any remission from his sentence.

"Conviction and sentence passed against the appellant under section 302, 307 of IPC by the judgment of sessions court judge dated April 29, 2002, is upheld. Appellant is also convicted under section 120-B of IPC. The appellant however is acquitted of charges under sections 392 and 397 of IPC," the court said, according to The Indian Express.

Among the others accused in the murder case was Kumar's competitor, Tips owner Ramesh Taurani, who was acquitted by the court.

Four appeals have been listed in the court today. Among them, three are against the convictions of Rauf , Rakesh Chanchaya Pinnam and Rakesh Khaokar. The fourth one was filed by Maharashtra government against Taurani.

Kumar was gunned down on 12 August, 1997. The New Delhi-based fruit juice vendor-turned-music baron and founder of the T-Series, was killed by three unidentified assailants as he was exiting a temple in Mumbai.