Gully Boy: Will Smith praises Ranveer Singh's rap skills in Zoya Akhtar's film — 'I'm loving it, man'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is receiving positive reactions across the board. While critics are lauding the performances in the film, audiences are also praising the film's refreshing soundtrack. It looks like the Zoya Akhtar directorial will be raking in big numbers at the box office as well, with its opening day collections standing at Rs 19.40 crore, as reported by DNA.

Now, actor Will Smith joins the list of fans of Gully Boy. The Hitch actor recently posted a video on his social media profile, encouraging Ranveer's efforts in the film. Being a rapper himself, Smith's praised his work, saying: "Yo, Ranveer. Congrats, man... I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip hop here...seeing hip hop all over the world like that...I am loving it, man. Congrats, Go get'em!"

Gully Boy premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival in Germany before it was officially released worldwide. Ranveer, Alia and Zoya along with co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani were in attendance at the prestigious event. Kalki Koechlin, debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz also feature in pivotal roles in Gully Boy.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 12:28:00 IST