Rapper Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, has passed away at the age of 24. Part of the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi Movement, MC Tod Fod had lent his voice to the song India 91 in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

According to news reports, the cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to mourn the demise of the young rapper. The 83 star posted a picture of MC Tod Fod on his Instagram Stories with a broken heart emoji.

Singh’s co-star from Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi also expressed his sadness at the rapper’s death. The Gehraiyaan star shared a screenshot of conversation between them on his Instagram stories.

Director Zoya Akhtar also took to social media to mourn MC Tod Fod’s demise. Akhtar shared a photo of the rapper along with the message “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai”.

The hip-hop collective Swadesi Movement shared a throwback video of MC Tod Fod’s final performance on their social media accounts. The group also stated that the rapper would always be remembered through his music.

According to a report in The Quint, MC Tod Fod had performed with MC Mawali, Raakshas, NaaR and even rappers Maharya and 100RBH, as part of Swadesi. His raps in Gujarati were also hugely popular.

The rapper often focused on human rights and environmental issues in his verses, including in the song The Warli Revolt, which became immensely popular. Recently, he had also released two EPs with Swadesi, as well as the collective’s full length album Chetavni (2020). He had also collaborated with Vivek Rajagopalan on the Ta Dhom Project.

He was also part of several singles such as Plandemic, Kranti Havi, Khabardaar and more. MC Tod Fod’s last single Truth and Bass released on 8 March this year.