Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's latest track Doorie is poignant, realistic take on socio-economic disparities

Ever since the release of the jukebox of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh's fans are astounded to witness his rapper avatar. On Monday, Ranveer took to his social media and shared a new track 'Doori', which is sung by him, from his musical drama Gully Boy.

While the music for 'Doorie' is composed by Rishi Rich, the lyrics are penned down by veteran poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar and rapper Divine. In 'Doori', Ranveer raps about the socio-economic disparity within the country and raises relevant questions. The rhythm is mellow and the lyrics are hard-hitting, leaving with you a sense of helplessness.

In the video, while Ranveer raps to the track in the recording studio, the camera features pictures of construction laboyrers and people working on the streets. Towards the end of the rap, the actor is teary-eyed, as he renders Javed Akhtar’s words with restraint and simplicity.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Gully Boy revolves around Ranveer's character, who rises from the slums of Mumbai to become a rapper. The film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Naezy and Divine.

Produced by Rietsh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy hits theatres on 14 February.

You can listen to the track here.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 13:40:33 IST