Gully Boy: Karan Johar praises Zoya Akhtar's film, calls her 'a bonafide magician'

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is being hailed as one of the best films of 2019. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances are being lauded across the board. The supporting cast of the film including Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz are also being equally praised. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently wrote a lengthy post about Gully Boy where he described friend and colleague Zoya's work as one of her best.

Calling her a 'bonafide magician', Karan minutely reviewed each performance. Johar termed Ranveer's acting as the 'loudest quiet' performance and applauded the actor's ability to slip into each character with absolute ease. The director also had the choicest praise for Alia, who Karan stated always 'erupted' like a volcano on-screen. Safeena, Alia's character in Gully Boy, deserved a separate spin-off feature, according to Johar. Siddhant's craft was also acknowledged by Karan, who felt the actor balanced "arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran."

Gully Boy's cast was prompt in their replies to Johar. They thanked him for his generous praise.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 18:01:12 IST