Gully Boy: Karan Johar praises Zoya Akhtar's film, calls her 'a bonafide magician'
Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is being hailed as one of the best films of 2019. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances are being lauded across the board. The supporting cast of the film including Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz are also being equally praised. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently wrote a lengthy post about Gully Boy where he described friend and colleague Zoya's work as one of her best.
Calling her a 'bonafide magician', Karan minutely reviewed each performance. Johar termed Ranveer's acting as the 'loudest quiet' performance and applauded the actor's ability to slip into each character with absolute ease. The director also had the choicest praise for Alia, who Karan stated always 'erupted' like a volcano on-screen. Safeena, Alia's character in Gully Boy, deserved a separate spin-off feature, according to Johar. Siddhant's craft was also acknowledged by Karan, who felt the actor balanced "arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran."
When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade... @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya......you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻
Gully Boy's cast was prompt in their replies to Johar. They thanked him for his generous praise.
Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 18:01:12 IST