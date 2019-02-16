Gully Boy: Javed Akhtar praises daughter Zoya's work — She thinks out of the box, has a strong sense of objectivity

Javed Akhtar has not been able to see daughter Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy as yet following a diagnosis of swine flu, reports Deccan Chronicle. However, wife Shabana Azmi told the publication that Javed was keeping a close track of all the reviews and conversation around the film and was very proud of Zoya's work. Azmi even confessed that Zoya had always been Javed's favourite child.

The report adds that Javed Akhtar had, while talking about his daughter, admitted that Zoya was much like himself. "I think she has a logical mind. She thinks out of the box and doesn’t get easily swayed by others’ opinions. She comes to her own conclusions in life and sticks by them. I must confess I am not as transparent and straightforward as she is,” added the lyricist-cum-screenwriter.

Talking about his son, Farhan, Javed stated that his work also pleased him a lot. Praising Zoya's sense of objectivity, Javed said that it was impossible for Zoya to be dishonest and thus she called a spade a spade. "There is a very strong sense of objectivity to her. She doesn’t give in to arguments just to maintain peace. She will make a point about what is right, and that’s it. She won’t make an issue of it,” added Javed.

Being a screenwriter himself, Javed was behind one of Hindi film industry's timeless iconic film, Sholay. Thus, looking at his daughter's works would surely give rise to cinematic opinions from him. However, the lyricist stated that he was rather proud of the fact that there was 'no sign' of his work in Zoya's.

